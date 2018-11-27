Breaking: Rachael Ostovich vs. Paige VanZant Back On

UFC women’s flyweight Rachael Ostovich recently suffered serious injuries from a horrific attack that allegedly came from her husband Arnold Berdon.

That apparently won’t keep her out of her previously scheduled fight with Paige VanZant, however. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto just reported that Ostovich’s manager Brian Butler-Au informed him Ostovich is back in the fight after receiving a second opinion:

Breaking: Rachael Ostovich vs. Paige VanZant is back on for UFC Fight Night on Jan. 19 in Brooklyn. Ostovich never wanted to pull out of the fight and sought a second opinion on her injuries this week, per her manager Brian Butler-Au. Full story coming soon to @ESPN. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 27, 2018

VanZant then expressed her own excitement at the fight being back on:

FIGHT STILL ON!!!!! I couldn’t be more great full to @rachaelostovich Yes we are going to war with each other in the cage, but I stand by her side with her ongoing battle at home. Let’s put on a fight and show these people how strong we are. #GirlPower #UFC pic.twitter.com/DDfNDV65jt — Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) November 27, 2018

Ostovich suffered a broken orbital bone in the alleged attack on the night of November 18. She was unfortunately forced out of her scheduled fight with VanZant at January 19’s UFC on ESPN+ 1.

Police began to investigate Berdon. They eventually arrested him on suspicion of attempted murder. He paid his $75,000 bond and has been out of jail ever since. The 27-year-old fighter appeared in Honolulu District Court on Monday. Reports state he plead guilty to a second-degree assault charge. However, according to MMA Junkie, that will not become official until a judge rules there is probable cause to continue with the case.

Stay tuned for more details on this concerning story.