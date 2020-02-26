BRAVE CF Set To Hold Flyweight Tournament

Spread the word!













The BRAVE CF Flyweight World Championship has been a title looking for an owner ever since BRAVE 18. However, due to a variety of reasons, ranging from fighters missing weight to canceled bouts, the promotion has yet to crown a champion.

In order to remedy this situation, BRAVE CF has decided to hold a tournament which will run throughout 2020, with a winner being crowned before the year is out.

“We have the deepest flyweight division in the world of mixed martial arts. BRAVE CF has some of the best fighters that deserve the chance to be the best in the world.

“This tournament does just that. The MMA fans are going to see the best Flyweights decide their own future to reach the top. If you want to be the best than beat the best as they say”, said Mohammed Shahid, president of BRAVE CF in a press release.

So far, only two quarter-final bouts have been announced. The first matchup will see two former UFC fighters, Jose “Shorty” Torres and Matheus Nicolaus, sharing the BRAVE cage together. Both fighters have yet to experience loss under the BRAVE banner, but in this bout, Torres, who hails from the USA, will be giving away home advantage to Nicolaus, which could add an extra layer of pressure onto the ATT trained fighter.

The second announced bout features Nicolaus’ compatriot Marcel Adur, taking on Canada’s Malcom Gordon.

This will be the third-time that Adur has had a chance to compete for the flyweight title. His first shot ended in a loss to Russia’s Velimurad Alkhasov, who failed to make weight rendering him ineligible to claim the belt. The Brazilian’s second chance was over before it began when his scheduled opponent Torres withdrew from their bout due to personal issues.

Both fights will take place next month at BRAVE CF 35 on March 25, Balneário Camburiú, Brazil.