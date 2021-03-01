BRAVE CF has announced the full fight card for BRAVE CF 48: Arabian Nights. The 12-bout card will take place on March 18 in The Kingdom of Bahrain. BRAVE CF 48 will be the second of four cards the promotion has planned for its four-card Kombat Kingdom series, which starts March 11 and finishes April 1.

Headlining the event will be a lightweight clash between French-Algerian Ylies Djiroun and Russia’s Abdul-Rakhman Makhazhiev. The 28-year-old Djiroun is a former PFL fighter who, like Makhazhiev, will be making his BRAVE CF promotional debut at BRAVE CF 48. Djiroun competed in the 2019 season of the PFL but failed to make it to the finals after two split decision losses to Islam Mamedov and Loik Radzhabov. However, Djiroun is a talented fighter, and his addition to the BRAV CF lightweight division is a big plus for the company.

The co-main event of the evening will be a bantamweight clash with Kuwait-Canadian Tariq Ismail facing off against South Africa’s Nkosi “King” Ndebele. Ismail is 6-1 as a professional but suffered the first loss of his career at BRAVE CF 38 when he suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Bernardo Sopaj.

BRAVE Combat Federation Middleweight World Champion Mohammed Fakhreddine’s younger brother Hassan Fakhreddine will also be fighting on the night; he will take on Eslam Mostafa Abdel Menem in a middleweight bout.

Here is the full line up for BRAVE CF 48: Arabian Night

Lightweight – Ylies Djiroun vs Abdul-Rakhman Makhazhiev

Bantamweight – Tariq Ismail vs Nkosi Ndebele

Catchweight (76 kg) – Georges Eid vs David Jacobsson

Super Lightweight – Ahmad Labban vs Nemanja Kovac

Flyweight – Michael Aljarouj vs Magomed Idrisov

Featherweight – Yousif Ghrairi vs Hassan Talal

Super Lightweight – Omar El Dafrawy vs Abbas Khan

Middleweight – Hassan Fakhreddine vs Eslam Mostafa Abdel Menem

Middleweight – Eslam Abdul Baset vs Mohamad Ghorabi

Featherweight – Hussein Salem vs Sulaiman Al Modhyan

Catchweight (59 kg) – Issa Salem vs Maysara Mohamed

Catchweight (64 kg) – Elias Nedir vs Muhammad Qardaxi