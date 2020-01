BRAVE 34 Results: Podkrajsek Edges Out Vasic

Spread the word!













BRAVE CF 34 went down today (Sun. 19 January) inside the Tivoli Hall in Ljubljana Slovenia.

The nine-bout card was a collaborative affair with the European MMA promotion WEC. The WEC Heavyweight Championship was on the line in the main event and saw Luka Podkrajsek taking on Viktor Vasic.

Check out Lowkick’s BRAVE CF 34 results below.

Main Card:

Heavyweight (WFC Championship): Luka Podkrajsek def. Viktor Vasic via split decision

Preliminary Card:

Lightweight: Mochamed Machaev def. Matjaz Vicar via unanimous decision

