BRAVE 34: Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Spread the word!













BRAVE CF returns this week with BRAVE CF 34 set to take place on Sun. 19 January in Ljubljana Slovenia inside the Tivoli Hall. The nine-bout card will be a collaborative affair with European MMA promotion WEC and will be headlined by WEC Heavyweight Championship bout. The event is scheduled to begin at 1:00 pm (EST).

American middleweight Phil Hawes will make his anticipated return to the cage when he takes on Brazil’s Luri Fraga. The 31-year-old Hawes made his promotional debut at BRAVE 30, where he submitted Austria’s Dominic Schober in the opening round.

An anticipated flyweight clash is also set to go down with Russia’s Velimurad Alkhasov, finally returning to action after being out for over a year. Alkhasov will face off against USA’s Zach Makovsky with the winner possibly booking themselves a shot at the vacant flyweight strap.

U.S. fans can watch BRAVE CF 34 on pay-per-view (PPV) via Fite TV. For the majority of the rest of the world, the event can be watched free on bravecftv.

Main Card:

Heavyweight (WFC Championship): Luka Podkrajsek vs Viktor Vasic

Luka Podkrajsek vs Viktor Vasic Welterweight: Ivica Truscek vs Benoit St. Denis

Ivica Truscek vs Benoit St. Denis Light Heavyweight: Jakob Nedoh vs Zarko Sedoglavic

Jakob Nedoh vs Zarko Sedoglavic Middleweight: Phil Hawes vs Iuri Fraga

Phil Hawes vs Iuri Fraga Flyweight: Velimurad Alkhasov vs Zach Makovsky



Preliminary Card: