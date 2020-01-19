BRAVE 34: Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

BRAVE CF returns this week with BRAVE CF 34 set to take place on Sun. 19 January in Ljubljana Slovenia inside the Tivoli Hall. The nine-bout card will be a collaborative affair with European MMA promotion WEC and will be headlined by WEC Heavyweight Championship bout. The event is scheduled to begin at 1:00 pm (EST).
American middleweight Phil Hawes will make his anticipated return to the cage when he takes on Brazil’s Luri Fraga. The 31-year-old Hawes made his promotional debut at BRAVE 30, where he submitted Austria’s Dominic Schober in the opening round.
An anticipated flyweight clash is also set to go down with Russia’s Velimurad Alkhasov, finally returning to action after being out for over a year. Alkhasov will face off against USA’s Zach Makovsky with the winner possibly booking themselves a shot at the vacant flyweight strap.
U.S. fans can watch BRAVE CF 34 on pay-per-view (PPV) via Fite TV. For the majority of the rest of the world, the event can be watched free on bravecftv.
Main Card:
- Heavyweight (WFC Championship): Luka Podkrajsek vs Viktor Vasic
- Welterweight: Ivica Truscek vs Benoit St. Denis
- Light Heavyweight: Jakob Nedoh vs Zarko Sedoglavic
- Middleweight: Phil Hawes vs Iuri Fraga
- Flyweight: Velimurad Alkhasov vs Zach Makovsky
Preliminary Card:
- Lightweight: Matjaz Vicar vs Mochamed Machaev
- Women’s Catchweight: Monika Kucinic vs Jennifer Trioreau
- Welterweight: Bojan Kosednar vs Tonci Perusko
- Light Heavyweight: Matej Plavec vs Marko Drmonjic