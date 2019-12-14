BRAVE 32 Results: Booth Outpoints Hassan

BRAVE CF 32 went down today (Sat. 14 December 2019)  inside the Sport Palace Kozhomkul in Bishkek,Kyrgyzstan. 

The five-bout card was headlined by a welterweight clash between between America’s Hayder Hassan and England’s Carl Booth. Hassan was making his promotional debut while Booth was hoping to continue his winning streak after a stoppage victory at BRAVE 19.

In the co-main event, Brazil’s Joao Paulo Rodrigues took on local fighter Abdysalam Kubanychiev in a super lightweight encounter.

Full Card:

  • Welterweight: Carl Booth def. Hayder Hassan via unanimous decision
  • Super Lightweight: Abdysalam Kubanychiev def. João Paulo Rodrigues via RD1 TKO
  • Featherweight: Akhmed Shervaniev def. Arturo Chavez via unanimous decision
  • Light Heavyweight: Bogdan Guskov def. Nurlan Toktobakiev via RD3 TKO
  • Bantamweight: Daniel Santos def. Nizambek Zhunus via RD1 submission (armbar)

