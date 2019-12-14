BRAVE 32 Results: Booth Outpoints Hassan

Spread the word!













BRAVE CF 32 went down today (Sat. 14 December 2019) inside the Sport Palace Kozhomkul in Bishkek,Kyrgyzstan.

The five-bout card was headlined by a welterweight clash between between America’s Hayder Hassan and England’s Carl Booth. Hassan was making his promotional debut while Booth was hoping to continue his winning streak after a stoppage victory at BRAVE 19.

In the co-main event, Brazil’s Joao Paulo Rodrigues took on local fighter Abdysalam Kubanychiev in a super lightweight encounter.

Check out LowKickMMA’s BRAVE 32 results below.

Full Card: