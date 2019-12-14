BRAVE 32 Results: Booth Outpoints Hassan

BRAVE CF 32 went down today (Sat. 14 December 2019) inside the Sport Palace Kozhomkul in Bishkek,Kyrgyzstan.
The five-bout card was headlined by a welterweight clash between between America’s Hayder Hassan and England’s Carl Booth. Hassan was making his promotional debut while Booth was hoping to continue his winning streak after a stoppage victory at BRAVE 19.
In the co-main event, Brazil’s Joao Paulo Rodrigues took on local fighter Abdysalam Kubanychiev in a super lightweight encounter.
Check out LowKickMMA’s BRAVE 32 results below.
Full Card:
- Welterweight: Carl Booth def. Hayder Hassan via unanimous decision
- Super Lightweight: Abdysalam Kubanychiev def. João Paulo Rodrigues via RD1 TKO
- Featherweight: Akhmed Shervaniev def. Arturo Chavez via unanimous decision
- Light Heavyweight: Bogdan Guskov def. Nurlan Toktobakiev via RD3 TKO
- Bantamweight: Daniel Santos def. Nizambek Zhunus via RD1 submission (armbar)
