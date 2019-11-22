BRAVE 30 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Spread the word!













BRAVE CF touches down in India this week for BRAVE CF 30. The 11-bout card is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 23 November, inside the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. The card is set to start 8:30 am (ET).

This event will be the Bahrain-based promotion’s third trip to the subcontinent. In 2018 they paid a visit to Pakistan to stage BRAVE CF 17 before making their Indian debut two months later when they held BRAVE CF 20 in Hyderabad.

Headlining Saturday’s card will be a BRAVE CF Bantamweight World Title Clash. Defending champion Stephen Loman will lock horns with Canadian Louie Sanoudakis. Loman claimed the strap back in 2017 at BRAVE CF 9. Since then has made three successful title defenses and is currently the promotions longest-reigning champion.

The 27 year-old Filipino trains out of Team Lakay in Baguio City, Philippines, and has not lost a bout since 2016. Sanoudakis should provide a tough challenge for the champion. The 30 year-old who trains out of Canada’s Tristar Gym, has only lost once since turning pro in 2013.

Sanoudakis will need to come prepared with the right game plan to unsettle the current champ. Loman who goes by the moniker “The Sniper”, has an impressive attacking striking arsenal at his disposal.

If Loman wins, he may find himself looking towards a possible super-fight with BRAVE CF Featherweight Champion Bubba Jenkins. Jenkins has said he could picture himself challenging for the bantamweight strap. If he does decide to chase a second title, he will undoubtedly add an extra layer of excitement to the bantamweight division.

The co-main event of the evening will be a middleweight clash between Austria’s Dominik Schober and the USA’s Phil Hawes. The inaugural BRAVE CF Middleweight champion will be crowned at BRAVE CF 31 when Chad Hanekom takes on Daniel Gaucho. So both Schober and Hawes ,who are making their promotional debuts, will be looking to insert themselves into the title picture with an impressive performance.

U.S. fans can watch the event on pay-per-view (PPV) via Fite TV. For the majority of the rest of the world, the event can be watched free on bravecftv.

Main Card:

Stephen Loman vs. Louie Sanoudakis (BRAVE CF Bantamweight World Championship)

Dominik Schober vs. Phil Hawes (Middleweight)

Martin Hudson vs. Bhabajeet Choudhury (Welterweight)

Nawras Abzakh vs. Kantharaj Shankar Agasa ( Bantamweight)

Mohammad Farhad vs. Kushal Vyas

Prelims: