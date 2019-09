BRAVE 26 Results: Silva Earns TKO Victory Over Roa

Spread the word!













BRAVE 26 went down yesterday (Sat. 7 Sept, 2019) inside the Coliseo Hernan Jaramillo, in Bogotá, Colombia.

The 11-bout card was headlined by a lightweight clash between Brazil’s Felipe Silva and Colombia’s Dumar Roa. Silva was originally set to fight Georgia’s Guram Kutateladze, but that fight was scratched due to an injury to the Georgian.

Here is the complete list of results from BRAVE 26.

Main Card:

Felipe Silva def. Dumar Roa RD1 TKO (Lightweight)

Gabriel “Fly” Miranda def. Jon Zarate via RD1 submission (Lightweight)

Ilia Topuria def. Luis Gomez via RD1 submission (Featherweight)

Luana Pinheiro def. Yasmeli Araque via RD1 submission (Strawweight)

Preliminary Card: