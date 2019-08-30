BRAVE 25: Full Card & How To Watch

Spread the word!













Brave Combat Federation makes its fourth trip to Brazil this week for BRAVE 25. The ten-bout card will take place Friday, 30 August inside the Arena Minas Tênis Clube, Belo Horizonte.

The main event of the card will be a lightweight title clash between reigning champion Luan Santiago and hometown hero Cleiton “Predator” Pereira da Silva. Santiago captured the crown from Jordan’s Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady at BRAVE 23. The Brazilian unleashed a savage spinning elbow which ended the contest in an instant midway through the opening round.

Santiago and Pereira da Silva have gone back and forth via the media in the leadup to this fight, and their bout promises to be a high-octane encounter. Especially since neither man will want to lose face on home soil.

In the co-main event, Brazil’s Felipe Efrain will clash with compatriot Matheus Nicolau in a bantamweight contest. This will be Efrain’s first bout back since his failed title challenge at BRAVE 18, last November. Brave Bantamweight Champion Stephen Loman defeated Efrain via unanimous decision, but it has since emerged that four days out from that fight Efrain suffered a foot injury.

Efrain is chasing a rematch with Loman but knows if there is any chance of that happening he will need to get past Nicolau first.

Brave CF has been hitting it out of the park lately when it comes to producing entertaining cards. Despite only being around since 2016 the Bahrain-based promotion is definitely one to keep an eye on for those MMA fans looking to cast their net a little bit wider.

The card can be watched via Fite TV

Main Card

Luan Santiago vs. Cleiton “Predator (BRAVE CF Lightweight World Title)

Felipe Efrain vs. Matheus Nicolau (Bantamweight)

Mehdi Baghdad vs. Erivan Pereira (Super Lightweight)

Djamil Chan vs. Leonardo Mafra ( Super Lightweight)

Bruno Assis vs. Daniel Gaucho (Middleweight)

Preliminary Card

Marcel Adur vs. Marlon Derik (Flyweight)

Geraldo “Luan Santana” vs. Rafael Marquezani (welterweight)

Caio Gregório vs. Nkosi Ndebele (featherweight)

Jean Felipe* vs. Flávio Queiroz (Catchweight)

Alessandro Gambulino a vs. Alex Sandro “Canguru* ( Catchweight )

*Didn’t make weight and will lose 20% of their purse