Brandon Moreno Would ‘Love’ For Next Fight To Be For Belt After UFC Brasilia Win

Brandon Moreno believes he could be fighting for the flyweight title next time out.

The Mexican was an underdog heading into his fight against Jussier Formiga. There, he got the job done in a very exciting fight. For Moreno, he says he can’t believe he got the job done.

“I can’t believe it. It was a tough fight, with a veteran who fought the best of the best in the UFC. Winning was incredible,” Moreno said to the media after the fight (via MMA Junkie). “I am excited [and] very happy with my future because I want to reach the end of the path, and the end of the path is the title. I believe, I want to win, and I feel I deserve it.”

With the expectation of Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez running it back for the vacant flyweight belt. Moreno says he is right there for a title shot. With Figueiredo only losing once in his career to Formiga, the Mexican believes it sets him up nicely for a crack at the belt. It also gives him confidence against the Brazilian.

“Beating Formiga, who already beat Deiveson [Figueiredo] – this is the mathematics of mixed martial arts. One [beats] the other, the other wins one – it’s crazy,” he explained. “Formiga is a great name. He fought the best of the best, won many – and very well. [Getting] the win today gives me great expectations for a fight against Deiveson Figueiredo.”

In the end, Brandon Moreno hopes his next fight is for the title. But, he says he will wait to see if the UFC books Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2. If they do, Moreno says he will most likely fight again.

“I want to wait a while to see what the UFC will decide on the rematch of Figueiredo and [Joseph] Benavidez, but I would love for the next fight to be for the title. But if not, I’m ready to face anyone who makes sense.”

Do you think Brandon Moreno can be a future champion?