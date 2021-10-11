The highly-anticipated UFC flyweight title trilogy between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo has been rescheduled for UFC 270 on Jan. 22, to make room for the Jorge Masvidal vs. Leon Edwards fight at UFC 269.

MMA Junkie’s Danny Segura was among the first to report the news.

This comes just hours after it was reported that Masvidal vs. Edwards was being targeted for the upcoming UFC 269 pay-per-view in December. The UFC promptly moved the Moreno/Figueiredo trilogy shortly after the news broke, giving the most important fight in flyweight history more of a center-stage role.

The Moreno vs. Figueiredo trilogy bout will be joined by the heavyweight unification bout between the champion Francis Ngannou, and interim champion Ciryl Gane. The pay-per-view is expected to take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

CONFIRMED: Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo 3 has been moved to #UFC270 on Jan. 22, per sources.



The move comes after the addition of Masvidal-Edwards to UFC 269. — Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) October 11, 2021

The Moreno vs. Figueiredo trilogy will likely end the greatest rivalry in the history of the UFC flyweight division. Figueiredo and Moreno fought to a majority draw in their first bout, while Moreno earned a third-round submission at UFC 263 earlier this year.

It was a bit unexpected that Figueiredo would get an immediate third fight with Moreno, but scheduling conflicts with top contenders Alexandre Pantoja and Askar Askarov made the trilogy the bout to make.

Before their matchups, Figueiredo had been considered possibly the most dominant flyweight in UFC history, with three-straight title wins over Joseph Benavidez and Alex Perez. Moreno had risen to the top of the flyweight division with a first-round knockout over former LFA champion Brandon Royval.

2021 has been an exciting year for the UFC, to say the least. But, with the addition of the Moreno vs. Figueiredo trilogy to UFC 270, 2022 is already looking to possibly eclipse that same excitement for fight fans.

What is your early prediction for the Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo trilogy?