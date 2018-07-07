Brad Katona Outclasses Jay Cucciniello To Capture TUF Trophy

Brad Katona was too much for Jay Cucciniello.

In a bout that would determine the season 27 featherweight winner of “The Ultimate Fighter,” Katona and Cucciniello went head-to-head. In the end it was Katona who walked away with the trophy.

Katona went for the outside leg kicks early. Cucciniello went for a knee. Cucciniello accidentally landed a low blow, but Katona insisted he was fine and time wasn’t called. Cucciniello kept moving forward. A straight right landed for Katona. Cucciniello was dropped by a left hand. The round ended with both men standing.

The second round was underway and Katona landed a leg kick. Katona knocked down Cucciniello with another left hand. Katona scored a takedown. Katona maintained top control throughout the round.

Katona fired out the gate in the final frame with leg kicks. Cucciniello would find his back on the mat once again. Katona maintained top control. He took the back of his opponent. He rained down punches and flattened out Cucciniello. He was relentless with the punches, but Cucciniello kept trying to survive. The fight went the distance and the decision was clear.

Final Result: Brad Katona def. Jay Cucciniello via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)