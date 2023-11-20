Bobby Green eyes Max Holloway fight ahead of UFC Austin return: ‘Let’s see who’s boxing is better’

Ahead of his Octagon return in two weeks’ time at UFC Fight Night Austin at the turn of the month, perennial lightweight contender, Bobby Green has challenged former featherweight champion, Max Holloway to a fight – in a bid to determine the best boxer under the banner of the organization.

Green, the current number thirteenth ranked lightweight contender, is slated to make his return to the Octagon at UFC Austin on December 2. – taking on Dan Hooker in a co-main event slot in ‘The Lone Star State’.

In the night’s main event clash, division grappling talents and steely contenders, Beneil Dariush, and Arman Tsarukyan meet in a high-stakes headliner in Texas.

Bobby Green suggests Max Holloway fight after UFC Austin

Staking his claim for a high-profile fight with Holloway in a move back to the lightweight limit for a second fight, Green vowed his boxing is better than the former champion, and wants to prove it in an eye-catching bout.

“They’ve been saying Max Holloway’s the best boxer in the UFC,” Bobby Green told The Schmo during a recent interview. “I’m like, ‘Bro, my boxing’s pretty f*cking cold.’ Let’s find out who’s the better boxer.”

“He was talking about coming to fight (Justin) Gaethje,” Bobby Green explained. “Nah, you gotta come see me first. But I gotta crack that top 10 before I can get him.”

Himself staking a claim for a symbolic BMF title fight with former interim lightweight champion, Gaethje, former featherweight kingpin, Holloway has suggested a fight between himself and the Arizona native at UFC 300 in April of next year.

“I was shouting my shot for the BMF [title], ‘The Highlight’ [Justin Gaethje], you know,” Max Holloway said. “I think we both would make a fun one for the fans; there is that BMF belt. I know they are short on guys for UFC 300, so that would be ideal. That would be one for the fans because he’s going to be waiting. If Islam (Makhachev) doesn’t fight between Ramadan, he is going to have to wait all the way until October, and that will be over a year and a half since his last fight.”

