Bobby Green and Jared Gordon fought to a no contest at UFC Vegas 71 after an accidental low blow led to what initially looked like a first-round knockout.

Bobby Green came out with his signature style, keeping his lands low and pushing the pace early, but Gordon had some success counter-striking. Things appeared to be trending toward an early finish for the fight as both men were swinging heavy and landing clean. With 30 seconds left in the opening round, Green lunged in looking to throw a left, but instead, he accidentally rammed his head into Gordon’s. Immediately feeling the effects, ‘Flash’ crashed to the canvas allowing Green to unleash some brutal ground and pound that rendered Gordon unconscious.

Following the contest, referee Keith Peterson along with the instant replay officials reviewed the footage and determined that the fight-ending sequence was a direct result of the clash of heads. As a result, the bout was officially ruled a no-contest with just 25 seconds to go in the opening round.

Official Result: Bobby Green vs. Jared Gordon was ruled a no-contest after an accidental headbutt at 4:35 of Round 1

Check Out Highlights From Bobby Green vs. Jared Gordon at UFC Vegas 71 Below:

Bobby Green vs. Jared Gordon ends in a no-contest #UFCVegas71 pic.twitter.com/No32RxHl27 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) April 23, 2023