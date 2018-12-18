Bobby Green Backtracks On Retirement Announcement

It looks like Bobby Green’s talk of retirement was premature.

Following his defeat to Drakkar Klose at UFC on FOX 31 in Milwaukee over the weekend (Sat. December 15, 2018), Green initially made the decision to retire. Taking to social media (in a post since deleted) Green said he would be retiring form mixed martial arts (MMA) and focus more on spending time with his children.

However, speaking with MMA Fighting in a follow-up interview, Green has appeared to change his mind on the matter:

“I’m ready to get back in there to show people — I’ll go back in there next month to fight again and show you all that you gotta watch me, you’ve gotta watch my fighting style,” Green said. It’s f*cking crazy, it’s like this little slippy bully, it looks like he’s hitting me, but he just barely glanced. It’s just this weird thing where people think he’s really hitting me. I don’t think I’m ever going to get understood in terms of my style.

“That’s what the problem is. I don’t know right now in terms of how I feel about that. I’m already getting to where I’m like, ‘Man, f*ck this shit.’ I’m just not gonna be understood.”

Should he ultimately decide to retire, Green would do so with a 24-9-1 record. Over the course of his career, he has picked up notable wins over the likes of Josh Thompson, Pat Healy, James Krause, Daron Cruickshank, and Charles Bennett. He has also fought for notable promotions such as the UFC, Strikeforce, and King of the Cage.