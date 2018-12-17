Bobby Green Announces Retirement After Latest Loss

Bobby Green has decided retire from MMA to focus more on his kids following his loss to Drakkar Klose at UFC Milwaukee last night.

Green was involved in a back-and-forth fight that resulted in a unanimous decision loss to Klose last night at the Fiserv Forum.

Soon after, Green took to Instagram to announce his retirement in a post that has since been deleted.

Green Retires

“It is an interesting world we live in,” said Green. “I felt I won but when we got these judges, you know, I think I’m done. I think I’m done. I’m going to retire. I’m going to focus on my kids. Focus on their upbringing. We give a lot of time away for this sport from my family. I’m done. Thank you all for supporting me. I retire.”

“I don’t have to deal with the (expletive) judges or deal with some of the lifestyle that comes with this,” he continued. “Thank you all for your support. I will be deleting all my social media, and I’m done. But thank you so much. I hope I inspired someone to do some thing. It’s an honor and a blessing to have done this. Love you.”

Shorty after the initial post announcing his retirement, Green shared a post comparing his statistics with Klose’s. The numbers would seem to indicate “King” Bobby Green has a legitimate gripe.

Green, 32, could still return to action. It is not entirely out of the norm for a fighter to post something emotional straight after a close loss.

Green’s Legacy

If this really is the end for Green he leaves behind a record of 24-9-1.

He has fought all over the world in several key promotions like the UFC, Strikeforce, and King of the Cage.

‘King’ holds notable wins over

Josh Thompson, Pat Healy, James Krause, Daron Cruickshank, and Charles Bennett.