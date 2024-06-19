Bo Nickal mocks Khamzat Chimaev amid UFC Saudi Arabia exit: ‘Just don’t get sick, that’s what I do’

Uber-prospect, Bo Nickal has again poked fun at unbeaten middleweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev following his latest withdrawal from a scheduled premiere headliner in the UFC – urging the “violently ill” Chechen to simply refrain from “getting sick”.

Nickal, who has featured thrice under the banner of the UFC since his move from the Contender Series back in 2022, improving his record in mixed martial arts to 6-0 as a professional.

Last time featuring against Cody Brundage in a main card opener on the monstrous UFC 300 card back in April, Nickal was forced to the second round for the first time in his promotional tenure, landing an eventual rear-naked choke submission win.

As for Chimaev, the current number ten ranked middleweight challenger was forced off this weekend’s UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia card – seeing a headliner with former champion, Robert Whittaker shelved amid a reported case of food poisoning.

And seeing his fifth scheduled main event fight fall to the wayside – following prior pairings with Nate Diaz – and three separate matchups with welterweight best, Leon Edwards failing to come to fruition, Chimaev’s future is admittedly unclear according to UFC boss, Dana White.

Bo Nickal mocks Khamzat Chimaev once more

Enjoying a back-and-forth rivalry with fellow highly-touted star, Chimaev since his move to the UFC amid links to a future fight, the above-mentioned, Nickal mocked the Chechnya finisher for withdrawing from his comeback.

Mandatory Credit: Cooper Neil – Zuffa LLC

“That dude (Khamzat Chimaev) is losing is aura a bit,” Bo Nickal said on his YouTube channel. “He just needs to keep winning and stop doing this crap [withdrawing from fights]. … That’s what I do, don’t get sick.”

“I don’t think he’s overtraining, I think he’s over partying,” Bo Nickal explained. “I don’t know, probably – I mean what else would it be? I just heard rumors about him and (Darren) Till and stuff like, crazy stuff.

Would you like to see Bo Nickal fight Khamzat Chimaev in the future?