Bo Nickal “It’s a Fact” That He Would Defeat Khabib Nurmagomedov in A Wrestling Showdown

UFC star Bo Nickal is confident that he’d be able to defeat Khabib Nurmagomedov in a wrestling showdown.

As we know, Bo Nickal is an exceptionally talented wrestler. He’s also been able to make a really smooth transition into the world of mixed martial arts. Still, while he’s looking good in the early days of his UFC career, he still has a long way to go before he can be known as a genuine contender.

Someone who has previously been there and done it all in the UFC is Khabib Nurmagomedov. Bo Nickal, of course, is pretty confident in his ability to beat just about anyone, especially in a wrestling match.

When asked recently whether or not he could get the job done against the lightweight GOAT, he had a clear and concise answer.

Bo Nickal backs himself against Khabib Nurmagomedov

“This guy asked me if I’d beat Khabib in a wrestling match. I’m like, dude, I’ve wrestled my whole life. That’s like asking me if I’m gonna stop a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty kick. Like, I’m not gonna stop it. He’s gonna hit that 100 out of 100 times. Maybe one time he hits the crossbar, but, like, I’m not touching the ball.

“It’s the same thing. I just think, that’s my sport, I’ve done that my whole life. I’d go out and do the same thing to somebody who did it their whole life too. So, what’s gonna stop me from doing it to Khabib who’s never competed in wrestling? I think that more than anything, it’s not really an opinion, it’s a fact.”

You’d have to think this is going to cause some controversy. Either way, though, nobody can deny that Bo Nickal backs himself – and you need that kind of confidence in a sport like this one.