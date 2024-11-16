Bo Nickal remains unbeaten in unevenful decision win over Paul Craig – UFC 309 Highlights

Turning in his seventh career victory tonight, unbeaten middleweight prospect, Bo Nickal was forced the distance for the first time in his four fight Octagon tenure tonight against Scottish veteran, Paul Craig — earning a unanimous decision on the main card of UFC 309.

Nickal, who has yet to crack the middleweight top-15 rankings, most recently featured at UFC 300 earlier this year, landing his third promotional win in a second round rear-naked choke submission win over Cody Brundage.

And remaining on the feet for the entire fifteen minute clash with Airdrie native, Craig tonight on the main card of UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden, amateur wrestling ace, Bo Nickal showed off some new wrinkles in his striking ability.

However, receiving chants of “overrated” from the New York crowd at The Garden, Nickal’s biggest shot came in the form of a massive overhand strike, which drew massive swelling and some blood around the eye of Craig in the final round.

Following the victory, Nickal was jeered and booed by the attendees at Madison Square Garden, however, revealed he was happy with his performance against Craig en route to his unanimous judging success.

Below, catch the highlights from Bo Nickal’s win over Paul Craig at UFC 309