Fans react to BKFC fighter’s Conor McGregor, David Feldman tattoo: ‘The glazing is crazy’

Ahead of his return to action at BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) 66 later this month, 0-2 professional mixed martial arts fighter, Rayne Wells has come under fire from fans and critics alike across social media this week — after showing off a new huge back piece tattoo — of a portrait of promotional boss, David Feldman, and UFC star, Conor McGregor.

Wells, who boasts an 0-2 professional mixed martial arts record, is slated to return at BFKC 66 against Almat Jumanov this month — hoping to snap a losing skid in the organization following a stunning 8-second knockout loss against Angel Hernandez back in April of this year.

Making his mixed martial arts debut just two years ago, BKFC fighter, Wells would drop a pair of stoppage defeats to both Calvin Diaz, and Tristram Christensen.

BKFC fighter Rayne Wells shows off McGregor – Feldman portrait tattoo

However, this week, the 42-year-old welterweight fighter came under fire after unveiling a new back piece tattoo — featuring promotional leader, Feldman, and former two-division UFC championship holder, McGregor.

“BKFC fighter Rayne Wells showed up to weigh ins today with a massive portrait tattoo of Conor McGregor and BKFC founder & president David Feldman,” Full Send MMA posted on Instagram.”

A closer look at the tattoo of Conor McGregor and David Feldman on BKFC fighter Rayne Wells 💉 #BKFC pic.twitter.com/fDln7YKcTX — FULL SEND MMA (@full_send_mma) September 12, 2024

Linked with his own potential return to action at the beginning of next year under the UFC banner amid a three-year-plus layoff from combat sports, ex-two-weight champion, McGregor has also weighed up the chance to feature under the BKFC banner — welcoming a grudge fight with Octagon veteran, Jeremy Stephens.

However, as far as Stephens is concerned, a fight with McGregor would not go well for the outspoken Dublin counter striker.

“Credit to Conor (McGregor) and all that,” Jeremy Stephens told MMA Fighting. “But if he ever got in there with me, I’d break his f*cking neck, and I’d get a big f*cking fat check.”