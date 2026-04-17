BKFC 88: Camozzi vs. Rodriguez – Full Results and Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
BKFC 88

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns to the Mile High City — Denver, Colorado — for BKFC 88, headlined by an interim cruiserweight title showdown between Chris Camozzi and Esteban Rodriguez.

After surrendering his strap to Alessio Sakara at BKFC 83 in October, Camozzi will look to once again claim gold inside the squared circle. Standing in his way will be Rodriguez, who has put together an impressive 5-1 run, including three straight knockouts.

Also on tap is a lightweight clash between Denver native Ramiro Figueroa and Puerto Rico’s Elvin Brito, and a heavyweight scrap pitting Josh Copeland against Corey Willis.

Former UFC standout Josh Fremd will also look for his first career win under the BKFC banner when he makes his promotional debut against 46-fight veteran Jared Torgeson.

READ MORE:  Esteban Rodriguez "The Next Most Entertaining Fighter in the World" Targets Chris Camozzi and Interim Gold at BKFC 88

BKFC 88 Main Card

  • Interim BKFC Cruiserweight Championship: Chris Camozzi vs. Esteban Rodriguez
  • Ramiro Figueroa vs. Elvin Brito
  • Josh Copeland vs. Corey Willis
  • Josh Fremd vs. Jared Torgeson
  • Andrew Yates vs. Rodney Hinton
  • Deron Winn vs. Erick Lozano
  • Octavin Turner vs. Joby Steffensmeier

BKFC 88 Prelims

  • Angelo Trujillo vs. Anthony Yost
  • Matt Maestas vs. Ruben Arroyo

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

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