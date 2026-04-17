BKFC 88: Camozzi vs. Rodriguez – Full Results and Highlights
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns to the Mile High City — Denver, Colorado — for BKFC 88, headlined by an interim cruiserweight title showdown between Chris Camozzi and Esteban Rodriguez.
After surrendering his strap to Alessio Sakara at BKFC 83 in October, Camozzi will look to once again claim gold inside the squared circle. Standing in his way will be Rodriguez, who has put together an impressive 5-1 run, including three straight knockouts.
Also on tap is a lightweight clash between Denver native Ramiro Figueroa and Puerto Rico’s Elvin Brito, and a heavyweight scrap pitting Josh Copeland against Corey Willis.
Former UFC standout Josh Fremd will also look for his first career win under the BKFC banner when he makes his promotional debut against 46-fight veteran Jared Torgeson.
BKFC 88 Main Card
- Interim BKFC Cruiserweight Championship: Chris Camozzi vs. Esteban Rodriguez
- Ramiro Figueroa vs. Elvin Brito
- Josh Copeland vs. Corey Willis
- Josh Fremd vs. Jared Torgeson
- Andrew Yates vs. Rodney Hinton
- Deron Winn vs. Erick Lozano
- Octavin Turner vs. Joby Steffensmeier
BKFC 88 Prelims
- Angelo Trujillo vs. Anthony Yost
- Matt Maestas vs. Ruben Arroyo