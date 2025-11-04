BKFC Lightweight Title Tournament predicted by ex-BKFC title challenger: “you can’t bet against him”

The BKFC lightweight tournament field continues to play out with a sequel clash planned between Austin Trout and Luis Palomino, with a prior BKFC lightweight title challenger, who fought Palomino for the belt, weighing in on who he sees winning that tournament.

Tyler Goodjohn spoke on Luis Palomino and Austin Trout, who will be running it back in that tournament field this December. Also, Franco Tenaglia has advanced to the finals to fight the victor of Trout-Palomino 2 after the former BKFC champ secured a recent win over interim lightweight champ Ben Bonner.

When asked who he sees emerging from that field as the BKFC lightweight champion once the dust settles, Goodjohn said [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],

“So, [Austin] Trout’s coming down in weight. Okay. I mean, look, it’s; I think Trout has just got the style and the jab. Over the two minutes, the five rounds, I think he’s got it unlocked for the circle ring. Luis Palomino has never lost at 155. So, you know, at the end of the day, like look, I’ve trained with him [Palomino], I fought him. No matter what I think of him, he’s a very, very, very good fighter.” “He thinks about what he does. He trains like a mad man to be fair. Like he’s 44 and he just trains so hard. So look, yeah, you can’t bet against him. [Franco] Tenaglia very, very, very tough. A bit raw. I actually thought he lost the fight against James Lilley.”

“[Tenaglia’s] nowhere near Trout or Palomino” in terms of BKFC skills, per Goodjohn

It seems like the former BKB champion highly favours the Trout-Palomino 2 victor to advance on and win the BKFC lightweight title tournament outright, as Goodjohn continued,