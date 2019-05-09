BJ Penn Requests Interviewers Not Ask About Domestic Abuse Allegations

Spread the word!













UFC Hall Of Famer BJ Penn requested for interviewers not to ask him about his current legal issues ahead of this weekend’s UFC 237 pay-per-view (PPV).

MMA Junkie reports that they were told a previously scheduled interview with Penn was called off upon the fighter’s request. Penn also reportedly instructed several other media outlets not to ask about the current domestic abuse allegations against him, as well as his current police investigation in which a farmer claims Penn threatened him with a machete.

Penn will be facing Clay Guida at UFC 237 this weekend. He currently holds the longest winless streak in the UFC. “The Prodigy” hasn’t won a fight since 2010 when he knocked out Matt Hughes in just 21 seconds at UFC 123.

In his next fight, Penn went to a draw with Jon Fitch. After that, he went on a six-fight losing streak that has lasted up until now. He hopes to end his winless drought against the 37-year-old Guida in Rio De Janeiro. Penn suffered a first-round submission loss Ryan Hall in his last outing in December.

As for Guida, he had a two-fight win streak ended by Charles Oliveira in the first round of their fight at UFC 225 in June.