BJ Penn & Nik Lentz Verbally Agree To Fight

Chael Sonnen is getting his wish. According to TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter, UFC Hall Of Famer BJ Penn and Nik Lentz have verbally agreed to fight one another, per UFC President Dana White. A date and location have not yet been determined:

Penn is currently on a seven-fight losing streak. He has not won a fight since November of 2010 when he knocked out Matt Hughes in 21 seconds at UFC 123. In his last outing, the 40-year-old was outclassed by Clay Guida over the course of three rounds at UFC 237.

Dana White noted he didn’t want to book Penn in fights anymore, but it appears that is no longer the case. He’ll take on Lentz, who recently had a two-fight win streak snapped by Charles Oliveira. “The Carny” was stopped in the second round via TKO at UFC Rochester.

This matchup isn’t without a history, as Lentz and Penn have exchanged barbs with one another over the years. Now they’ll finally get the opportunity to settle their differences inside the Octagon.

What do you think about the clash between BJ Penn and Nik Lentz?