Dana White Doesn’t Want To Book BJ Penn To Fight Anymore

UFC President Dana White does not want to see former two-weight champion BJ Penn compete anymore.

Penn, 40, is the unfortunate holder of a seven-fight losing skid, which happens to be the longest in UFC history. His most recent loss came after getting out-pointed by Clay Guida at UFC 237 last month. Since then, many in the mixed martial arts world have called for the Hawaiian to retire. White is the latest in wanting “The Prodigy” to call it a day:

“No, I want BJ to retire,” White said in a recent interview. “I love BJ Penn. BJ Penn is one of the legends of the sport.

“[But] this is a young man’s game. I gave him a lot of opportunities because he’s BJ and because of the relationship that I’ve had with BJ, you know, his entire career and before that, but I can’t do that again.”

Considering Penn’s last win came against Matt Hughes in November 2010, it’s only natural that many have called for his retirement. Since then, he has suffered defeats to the likes of Nick Diaz, Rory MacDonald, Frankie Edgar and more.

Most recently, he has suffered defeats to Guida, Ryan Hall and Dennis Siver. In the end, though, it’s up to Penn, who doesn’t seem to want to call time just yet. Do you think Penn will call it a day?