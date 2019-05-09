BJ Penn Holds Unwanted UFC Record

Spread the word!













BJ Penn holds a record that he shouldn’t be proud to have set under the UFC banner.

Despite not winning a fight in several years, the Las Vegas-based promotion has booked him for another fight. He’s slated to meet fellow UFC veteran Clay Guida in a lightweight bout at the upcoming UFC 237 pay-per-view event. This fight will take place on the ESPN portion of the preliminary card.

Penn recently decided to drop down to featherweight and it lasted for three fights. He was TKO’d by Frankie Edgar and Yair Rodriguez before losing a majority decision to Dennis Siver in June 2017.

In his latest fight, he suffered a submission loss to Ryan Hall at UFC 232. He captured two titles in different weight divisions during the 2000s. But looking at his fight record, he has gone 1-8-1 since April 2010.

Penn is technically on a seven-fight losing streak if you include his majority draw with Jon Fitch that took place at the UFC 127 PPV in 2011.

As a result, he holds the longest winless streak in UFC history.

The UFC 237 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the UFC’s streaming service, Fight Pass, at 6:15 p.m. ET.