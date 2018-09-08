Billionaire Elon Musk Smokes Blunt On Joe Rogan Podcast – Tesla Stock Takes Hit

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk smokes a blunt on Joe Rogan’s podcast – Tesla stock takes a hit as a result.

Longtime UFC color commentator Joe Rogan enjoys a wildly successful podcast in his downtime from his duties calling fights. He has created one of the top-rated podcasts on virtually any platform you can think of. However, one guest eluded him through his over eight-year run, Elon Musk.

Rogan was able to scratch that one off his bucket list of potential guests, as Musk made his first appearance on the JRE on Thursday (Sept. 6, 2018). He and Musk talked about the future of AI and Rogan even got Musk to smoke a blunt with him for what is believed to be a first for the Tesla founder.

Elon Musk smoking a blunt for the first time on Joe Rogan's podcast is Internet gold pic.twitter.com/nx8zQ7HlyB — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 7, 2018

Musk spend over two and a half hours talking with Rogan about everything from social media to flamethrowers. All the while enjoying a ********* cigarette. It didn’t take Twitter long to explode. Some UFC fighters even weighed in.

Elon Musk doesn’t know how to inhale cause he only uses Tesla’s self-smoking bong https://t.co/8MV9wcTAzB — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) September 8, 2018

Angela Hill questioned whether or not Musk even inhaled. Perhaps taking one out of Bill Clinton’s playbook.

Then UFC featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg’ Santos chimed in with a message for the Tesla head.

You can watch the full JRE Elon Musk episode here: