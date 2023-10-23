Ex-UFC referee John McCarthy stands up for cain velasquez: ‘Until you’re in that position, please stop’

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is expected to face trial in January for a plethora of charges in California, the most serious being premeditated attempted murder.

In February 2022, Velasquez was taken into custody after allegedly going on a high-speed chase and firing a handgun multiple times at a vehicle said to be carrying three passengers, one of them being 44-year-old Harry Goularte, the man accused of sexually assaulting Velasquez’s son at a daycare operated by his mother, Patricia Goularte. Since news of the incident broke, the ex-UFC superstar has received an outpouring of support from his fans and peers.

Of course, there are those who believe the support being given to Velasquez is misguided considering the severity of the charges he’s facing.

After Velasquez appeared on the WEIGHING IN podcast alongside Josh Thomson and ‘Big’ John McCarthy, the long-time UFC referee turned commentator took a moment to address some of the comments left by fans on YouTube suggesting that they were guilty of glorifying the MMA icon and his alleged crimes.

“The first thing I want to say is this; if you are not a father or a mother of a child and you can’t put yourself into a position where someone possibly did something to that one thing you’re responsible for the moment they’re born, you have this overwhelming feeling of dread,” McCarthy said. “You want to do everything right. You’re not sure what to do with all these things and someone hurts them, anybody… I don’t care who you are. Anybody can lose it and go after the person that did harm to them.

“So, until you’re in that position, please stop. Let the courts decide if he was right or wrong. It is what it is and if you’ve never been in that position, you just don’t know.”

Josh Thomson Weighs In on the Cain Velasquez Situation



Josh Thomson shared his take on the situation with Velasquez, saying:

“I’m gonna take it one step further,” Thomson added. “The bottom line is, in this world right now. Especially right now, there is nothing more precious in this world than our children. Absolutely nothing else. I don’t give a sh*t what your beliefs are. Whether you’re a Christian, whether you’re a Muslim, whether you’re a Buddhist. I don’t give a f*ck. You can have your beliefs and I love and admire all of you that have those beliefs, but there’s nothing in this world more precious than our children.”

If found guilty, Cain Velasquez could face 20 years to life in prison.