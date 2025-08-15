Biaggio Ali Walsh Bounces Back Big Time with Devastating Knockout – PFL 9 Highlights

Biaggio Ali Walsh did it again.

After suffering his first setback inside the Smart Cage in June, the grandson of legendary pugilist Muhammad Ali bounced back against Adryan Grundy during Friday’s PFL World Tournament in ‘Queen City.’

Walsh masterfully controlled the cage, forcing Grundy on his back foot for much of the 15-minute affair. Grundy was more than willing to throw with Walsh, but it became clear in the second stanza that Walsh’s power was a bit too much for Grundy.

In the third, Walsh landed a body shot that appeared to take Grundy off balance. Smelling blood in the water, Walsh stepped on the gas and unleashed a flurry of strikes, clipping his opponent with a booming right hook that sent Grundy crashing to the canvas. Walsh proceeded to drop a few hammerfists on the mat, prompting the referee to step in and call for the stoppage.

Official Result: Biaggio Ali Walsh def. Adryan Grundy via TKO (right hook to ground and pound) at 3:23 of Round 3.

Check out highlights from Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Adryan Grundy at PFL 9:

BIAGGIO ALI WALSH IS BACK IN THE WIN COLUMN 🔥



[ #PFLWorldTournament | LIVE NOW ESPN+ | Main Card 9pm | ESPN ] pic.twitter.com/jsIrnRBYxj — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 16, 2025