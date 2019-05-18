Betting Odds For UFC Rochester: Close Call In Main Event

Spread the word!













The final UFC Rochester betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC Rochester is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, May 18, 2019) from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York. The main card will air on ESPN+, at 8 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will also air on the TV network’s streaming service at 5 p.m. ET.

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Kevin Lee will headline the show in a welterweight bout. In the co-headliner, a middleweight bout that will see Ian Heinisch vs. Antonio Carlos Junior take place.

Rounding out the six bout main card is Megan Anderson vs. Felicia Spencer in a women’s featherweight bout, Vicente Luque vs. Derrick Krantz in a welterweight bout, Nik Lentz vs. Charles Oliveira in a lightweight bout, and Austin Hubbard vs. Davi Ramos in a lightweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Lee is a 105- favorite over Dos Anjos, who is a +115 underdog. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Rafael Dos Anjos (+115) vs. Kevin Lee (-105)

Antonio Carlos Junior (-185) vs. Ian Heinisch (+160)

Megan Anderson (-165) vs. Felicia Spencer (+145)

Vicente Luque (-1000) vs. Derrick Krantz (+650)

Charles Oliveira (-365) vs. Nik Lentz (+305)

Davi Ramos (-445) vs. Austin Hubbard (+355)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)

Aspen Ladd (-290) vs. Sijara Eubanks (+245)

Des Green (-550) vs. Charles Jourdain (+425)

Danny Roberts (-245) vs. Michel Pereira (+205)

Mike Trizano (-140) vs. Grant Dawson (+120)

Patrick Cummins (-240) vs. Ed Herman (+200)

Trevin Giles (-150) vs. Zak Cummings (+130)

Julio Arce (-650) vs. Julian Erosa (+475)

