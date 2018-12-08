Betting Odds For UFC 231: Is Brian Ortega Favored To Beat Max Holloway?

The final UFC 231 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC 231 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, December 8, 2018) from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6 p.m. ET.

Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega for the UFC featherweight title will serve as the headliner. Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Valentina Shevchenko for the vacant women’s flyweight title will serve as the co-headliner.



Rounding out the five bout main card is Alex Oliveira vs. Gunnar Nelson in a welterweight bout, Hakeem Dawodu vs. Kyle Bochniak in a featherweight bout, and Jimi Manuwa vs. Thiago Santos in a light heavyweight bout.



According to oddsmakers, Holloway is a -125 favorite over Ortega, who is a +105 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Jedrzejczyk being a +290 underdog against Shevchenko, who is a -350 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)



Max Holloway (-125) vs. Brian Ortega (+105)



Valentina Shevchenko (-350) vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk (+290)



Thiago Santos (-220) vs. Jimi Manuwa (+180)



Gunnar Nelson (-135) vs. Alex Oliveira (+115)



Hakeem Dawodu (-165) vs. Kyle Bochniak (+145)



PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)



Cláudia Gadelha (-320) vs. Nina Ansaroff (+260)



Katlyn Chookagian (-175) vs. Jessica Eye (+155)



Elias Theodorou (-125) vs. Eryk Anders (+105)



Olivier Aubin-Mercier (-130) vs. Gilbert Burns (+110)



PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6 p.m. ET)



Aleksandar Rakic (-550) vs. Devin Clark (+425)



Brad Katona (-210) vs. Matthew Lopez (+175)



Chad Laprise (-350) vs. Dhiego Lima (+290)



Diego Ferreira (-340) vs. Kyle Nelson (+280)

