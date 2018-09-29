Betting Odds For Bellator 206: Is Rory MacDonald Favored In Historic Fight?

The final Bellator 206 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Viacom-owned promotion.

Bellator 206 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, September 29, 2018) from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on DAZN at 10:00 PM EST.

Gegard Mousasi vs. Rory MacDonald for the middleweight title will serve as the headliner. Quinton Jackson vs. Wanderlei Silva in a heavyweight bout will be the co-main event, which marks the fourth time they have fought each other.

Rounding out the six bout main card is Andrey Koreshkov vs. Douglas Lima in a welterweight tournament opening round, Leandro Higo vs. Aaron Pico in a featherweight bout, Keri Melendez vs. Dakota Zimmerman in a women’s strawweight bout, and Gaston Bolanos vs. Ysidro Gutierrez in a featherweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Mousasi is a -250 favorite over MacDonald, who is a +195 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Silva being a +245 underdog against Jackson, who is a -315 favorite. Here are the rest of the odds for the card:

Main Card (DAZN, 10 p.m. ET)



Gegard Mousasi -250 Rory MacDonald +195



Quinton Jackson -315 Wanderlei Silva +245



Douglas Lima +110 Andrey Koreshkov -140



Aaron Pico -550 Leandro Higo +375



Ysidro Gutierrez +325 Gaston Bolanos -450



Dakota Zimmerman +475 Keri Melendez -750

