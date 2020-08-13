Bethe Correia and Evan Dunham are the latest names to be released by the UFC.

The news was confirmed by MMA Fighting on Wednesday as they cited UFC officials.

Correia, Dunham Released Following Losing Runs

Correia joined the UFC in 2013 as an undefeated women’s bantamweight and enjoyed three wins in a row over the likes of Julia Kedzie, Jessamyn Duke and Shayna Bazler.

That winning run earned her a shot at Ronda Rousey’s 135-pound title only to result in her suffering her first professional loss following a first-round knockout.

The Brazilian would go on to win just twice in her next seven outings with her most recent performance being a unanimous decision defeat to Sweden’s Pannie Kianzad last month. She has also lost three of her last four outings.

Dunham, meanwhile, last competed at UFC 250 in June where he suffered a first-round submission defeat to Herbert Burns. That setback put him on a three-fight losing streak with his last win coming in September 2016 when he outpointed Rick Glenn.

The 38-year-old had been competing for the Las Vegas-based promotion since 2009 and would compile an overall record of 11-9 with one no contest in the UFC.

What do you make of these recent releases?