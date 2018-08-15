Benson Henderson’s Bellator Return Set For This Fall

Former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson’s Bellator return is officially set.

Henderson has been with Bellator MMA since 2016. Since signing with the promotion, he has gone 2-3 inside the cage. He picked up his first win since 2016 this past April when he submitted Roger Huerta in the second round of their Bellator 196 meeting.

Now, Henderson is set for a fight that could have major implications on the Bellator lightweight title picture. MMA Fighting reports that “Bendo” will return to face Saad Awad at Bellator 208.

Bellator 208 will go down live from the Nassau Coliseum from Uniondale, New York on October 13, 2018. Henderson will have his hands full when he steps into the cage to face Awad.

The 35-year-old “Assassin” is riding a four-fight win streak in Bellator. His last outing saw him finish Ryan Couture in the first round via TKO. Awad is a longtime Bellator MMA veteran who has been with the promotion since 2013.

The closest he has come to lightweight gold came back in that very year. He was involved in the Bellator Season Nine Lightweight Tournament Semifinal. Awad was bested by Will Brooks, the eventual tournament winner.

With a big win over a fighter the caliber of Henderson, Awad will have a claim to the next shot at the Bellator lightweight title.