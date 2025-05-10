Benoit Saint-Denis Mauls Kyle Prepolec, Lands 10th Career Submission Victory – UFC 315 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Kyle Prepolec - UFC 315 Highlights

Benoit Saint-Denis absolutely mauled short-notice replacement opponent Kyle Prepolec in the UFC 315 main card opening on Saturday night.

Saint-Denis wasted no time taking Prepolec down to the mat. After spending the next couple of minutes establishing top control, Saint-Denis finally started to punish his opponent with some solid ground strikes and nearly cinched in a rear-naked choke.

gettyimages 2214436004 612x612 1

To his credit, Prepolec stayed composed and weathered the storm, making it back to his stool and into round two.

Prepolec came out and connected with a nice right hand that immediately put a mouse under Saint-Denis’ right eye. As Saint-Denis attempted to answer back, he suffered a poke to the eye that brought a brief halt to the fight. Once underway, Prepolec once again clocked Saint-Denis with a right hand that had the ‘God of War’ hurt.

gettyimages 2214435995 612x612 1

Saint-Denis clinched up against the fence and unleashed some nasty elbows inside, but Prepolec was more than game, firing back against the fence. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to keep Saint-Denis from lighting him up with a trio of elbows before taking the Canadian down to the mat and straight into an arm-triangle choke.

With no way out, Prepolec had no choice but to tap.

gettyimages 2214435802 612x612 1

Official Result: Benoit Saint-Denis def. Kyle Prepolec via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 2:35 of Round 2.

Check Out Highlights From Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Kyle Prepolec at UFC 315:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

