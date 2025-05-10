Benoit Saint-Denis Mauls Kyle Prepolec, Lands 10th Career Submission Victory – UFC 315 Highlights

Benoit Saint-Denis absolutely mauled short-notice replacement opponent Kyle Prepolec in the UFC 315 main card opening on Saturday night.

Saint-Denis wasted no time taking Prepolec down to the mat. After spending the next couple of minutes establishing top control, Saint-Denis finally started to punish his opponent with some solid ground strikes and nearly cinched in a rear-naked choke.

To his credit, Prepolec stayed composed and weathered the storm, making it back to his stool and into round two.

Prepolec came out and connected with a nice right hand that immediately put a mouse under Saint-Denis’ right eye. As Saint-Denis attempted to answer back, he suffered a poke to the eye that brought a brief halt to the fight. Once underway, Prepolec once again clocked Saint-Denis with a right hand that had the ‘God of War’ hurt.

Saint-Denis clinched up against the fence and unleashed some nasty elbows inside, but Prepolec was more than game, firing back against the fence. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to keep Saint-Denis from lighting him up with a trio of elbows before taking the Canadian down to the mat and straight into an arm-triangle choke.

With no way out, Prepolec had no choice but to tap.

Official Result: Benoit Saint-Denis def. Kyle Prepolec via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 2:35 of Round 2.

