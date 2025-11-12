Benoit Saint Denis vs Beneil Dariush: Dustin Poirier can’t see former rival winning

UFC legend Dustin Poirier has explained why he can’t see his former rival Benoit Saint Denis defeating Beneil Dariush at UFC 322.

This weekend, Benoit Saint Denis will attempt to build some real momentum when he goes up against veteran Beneil Dariush on the main card of UFC 322. While he is coming off the back of a nice win over Mauricio Ruffy, the Frenchman has certainly experienced a few setbacks in his UFC journey thus far, including in a knockout loss at the hands of the aforementioned Dustin Poirier.

Alas, he’s gone back to the drawing board, and Benoit Saint Denis is ready to try and prove why he deserves to be treated as a legitimate contender at 155 pounds. Of course, he’s going up against a tough customer in Beneil Dariush, who is also hoping for one more big run to a potential title shot before eventually calling it a day.

In a recent interview, Dustin Poirier explained why he’s leaning towards Beneil Dariush picking up the win over Benoit Saint Denis on Saturday night.

Dustin Poirier’s view on Benoit Saint Denis vs Beneil Dariush

“This is a good one to open this card, this is going to be a fun one,” Poirier told MMA Junkie. “I’m leaning towards Beneil. I think he gets it done.”

“I think it’s going to be 50/50 (with striking and grappling),” Poirier said. “I do think Beneil is a bigger puncher than BSD. In the grappling I do think Beneil has the edge there too. I just don’t see BSD winning unless a knockout or something crazy happens. I don’t see BSD winning this fight.”

“I’ve seen the same (from Saint Denis since our fight),” Poirier said. “I pretty much see the same guy who I fought. He’s had some good performances. I thought he was going to lose to Mauricio Ruffy. I did. He surprised me on that.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

BSD is going to block out the noise until we get to fight night, but there’s no denying that there is pressure on his shoulders to prove that he belongs amongst the elite.