Benoit Saint-Denis Smashes Beneil Dariush in 16 Seconds – UFC 322 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Benoit Saint-Denis only needed one punch to finish Beneil Dariush to kick off the UFC 322 main card.

Dariush came right out the gate, landing a big calf kick that took Saint-Denis off his feet. That prompted Dariush to rush in, looking for an early finish. Instead, it was the ‘God of War’ who would finish things over, connecting with a left hand over the top that landed on Dariush’s temple, sending him crashing to the canvas face-first.

As referee Herb Dean called for the stoppage, Dariush regained consciousness and immediately questioned the stoppage, completely unaware of what had just transpired.

Official Result: Benoit Saint-Denis def. Beneil Dariush via KO (left hook) at 0:16 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Beneil Dariush vs. Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 322:

