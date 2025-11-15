Benoit Saint-Denis Smashes Beneil Dariush in 16 Seconds – UFC 322 Highlights

Benoit Saint-Denis only needed one punch to finish Beneil Dariush to kick off the UFC 322 main card.

Dariush came right out the gate, landing a big calf kick that took Saint-Denis off his feet. That prompted Dariush to rush in, looking for an early finish. Instead, it was the ‘God of War’ who would finish things over, connecting with a left hand over the top that landed on Dariush’s temple, sending him crashing to the canvas face-first.

As referee Herb Dean called for the stoppage, Dariush regained consciousness and immediately questioned the stoppage, completely unaware of what had just transpired.

Official Result: Benoit Saint-Denis def. Beneil Dariush via KO (left hook) at 0:16 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Beneil Dariush vs. Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 322:

🚨 ALERTE GÉNÉRALE !!!



BENOIT SAINT DENIS VIENT DE METTRE KO SON ADVERSAIRE EN SEULEMENT 15 SECONDES 🤯



DODO.



pic.twitter.com/l2Z7vSRwti — FRENCHRAPUS 🇺🇸 (@FrenchRapUS) November 16, 2025