Beneil Dariush earned another huge knockout win.

Dariush took on Scott Holtzman in the UFC Vegas 6 main card opener and outclassed his opponent on the feet with a number of huge strikes.

Holtzman displayed an iron chin but it wasn’t enough when Dariush was able to land a spinning backfist that dropped him. Referee Herb Dean stopped the fight soon after.

As a result, he is now on a five-fight winning streak and surely in line to face a fellow ranked opponent in the lightweight division next.

You can watch the knockout below:

What did you think of the finish?