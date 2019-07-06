Ben Askren Says Anthony Pettis ‘Wins Pretty Easily’ Against Nate Diaz

Spread the word!













Nate Diaz will return to the Octagon at UFC 241 when he takes on Anthony Pettis at welterweight. The two do not like each other and have been going back-and-forth with trash-talk over the years, and it will no doubt be an interesting fight.

Diaz hasn’t fought since he lost to Conor McGregor back in 2016. Many believe ring rust is real and the layoff will impact the Stockton native. Meanwhile, Pettis is coming off of an incredible knockout win over Stephen Thompson in March in his welterweight debut.

With Diaz being off for so long, Pettis’ teammate, Ben Askren, believes “Showtime” wins this fights rather easily:

“I think Anthony wins pretty easily. Anthony’s really a diverse striker and we saw Nate struggle with the leg kicks against Conor in their second fight,” Askren said at a media scrum (h/t MMANews).

“What Nate really relied on in the Conor fights was his gas tank cause Conor obviously doesn’t have one or a very, very small gas tank. And Anthony doesn’t have those same gas tank issues. So I think Anthony just continues to kind of pick him apart for the whole 15 minutes.”

It will no doubt be an exciting fight that many fans, media, and fighters alike are looking forward to. Fans have been clamoring for Nate Diaz to return to the Octagon since his last fight, and on August 17, he will indeed return to take on Pettis. Whether or not the fight has an impact on the rankings is to be seen, but it is a ‘money’ fight for the UFC to promote.