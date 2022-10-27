Ben Askren says Jake Paul requested a contract that would stop him from using MMA moves in their 2021 boxing match.

According to Askren, the contract included a $100,000 fine for each move used. During an interview with Fight Hub TV, the former UFC fighter spoke about the alleged contract and his response when asked to sign it by Paul’s ‘guy’.

“I said, ‘well I already signed a contract…why would I sign that, that sounds stupid’,” he said. “He’s like, ’well come on it would make Jake feel good and Triller really wants it.”

Ben Askren Wasn’t A Fan Of The Contract

The former UFC fighter didn’t agree to the contract and told them to ‘get lost’ after there was no signing bonus. Askren ended up on the losing side after suffering a first-round TKO loss to Paul in April 2021.

Since his boxing debut, Paul has secured knockout wins over athletes like Nate Robinson, Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. There are rumors that Paul’s opponents signed a contract that would stop them from knocking out the social media star.

Askren says the rumors are false and assured that he never signed a contract that protected Paul.

“I mean the math that people don’t do on this one because most people are too stupid…If I beat up Jake Paul, you realize I could do whatever the hell I want right,” he said. “So the notion that I would take money to not beat him up is preposterous.”

The knockout of Askren seemed to captivate Paul’s career to new heights. With many knockouts on his record, Paul is now a notable figure in the boxing world. The undefeated fighter has a new challenger in Anderson Silva, one of the best mixed martial artists of all time. The two will square off on Oct.29 in Glendale, Arizona.

The 38-year-old Askren has shut the door on boxing since his loss to Paul. He retired from MMA in 2019 but has recently hinted at a return. The only thing that would get Askren out of MMA retirement is a rematch against former rival Jorge Masvidal. The first fight resulted in a five-second finish for Masvidal, the fastest in UFC history.

Time will tell if the former MMA champion will return to the octagon for redemption.