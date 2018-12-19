Ben Askren Questions Colby Covington’s Credibility & IQ

Ben Askren questions not only the IQ but also the credibility of former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington.

The war of words between these two fighters is nothing new. It does seem with them now fighting in the same division under the UFC banner that it’s just a matter of time before they fight.

Covington is currently waiting to get a fight booked against UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. In the meantime, he has been asked about a potential fight against Askren.

In a recent interview, Covington downplayed a potential fight against Askren at the UFC 233 PPV event before it got nixed. This is where he questioned if the bout would even be legal. With that logic, Askren has fired back at these comments made by Covington.

“Yo, I know I just made a picture post about this. But I was laughing,” Ben Askren said in a video on Instagram (H/T to BJPenn). “I was laughing to myself and I had to share this with you.Colby [Covington] is so dumb. Go back and see my previous post. See that he said that no commission would sanction me fighting him. I was thinking about how stupid he has to be to believe that there’s actually someone else that stupid to believe his lie.”

Askren Fires back

Despite the bad blood, Askren already has his next fight booked. He’ll take on former UFC welterweight champ Robbie Lawler at UFC 235. Askren would continue to insult the title contender and tak shots at his IQ as a human being.



“I mean, can you imagine?” Askren continued. “If you take Colby’s IQ and cut it in half, we’re in the single digits. That is how stupid he must think some fans are. Because I can’t think of anyone I’ve ever met in my entire lifetime that has such a low IQ that they would actually believe what he is saying.

Colby, you’re losing your gimmick. Please tell us something that’s slightly believable. Maybe go back to school so your IQ goes up at least a couple points.”