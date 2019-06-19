Ben Askren Goes After ‘Bully’ Jon Jones

Spread the word!













UFC welterweight competitor Ben Askren has not been shy about talking trash to anybody – regardless of weight class or opponent.

Now, “Funky” is taking aim at UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Jones took to Twitter to post a statement about bullying and parents of bullies needing to step their game up:

“If your kid is a bully at school, you suck and you definitely need to step your game up as a parent.”

If your kid is a bully at school, you suck and you definitely need to step your game up as a parent. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 19, 2019

Askren took the opportunity to respond and take a shot at “Bones,” who he himself dubbed as a bully:

“Lol Jon you’re still a bully.”

Lol Jon you’re still a bully. https://t.co/7rFuWVrTAH — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) June 19, 2019

Jones and Askren won’t be fighting each other anytime soon. Both men are separated by two weight classes. The former Bellator and ONE champion will be taking on Jorge Masvidal at UFC 239 next month from Las Vegas. Should he win, Askren could very well be looking at a title opportunity in his next fight.

However, also competing on the UFC 239 card will be Jones, who defends his 205-pound title in the main event. “Bones” takes on heavy-handed Brazilian knockout artist Thiago Santos. Jones looks to continue his dominance of the light heavyweight division that he has upheld for the past several years.

Once promotion for UFC 239 begins to heat up, including a likely press conference, it will be interesting to see if Jones and Askren interact with each other.