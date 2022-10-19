Ben Askren has taken aim at Jorge Masvidal once again while being interview on Ariel Helwani’s ‘The MMA Hour’.

Askren’s run in the UFC wasn’t anything special and left fans with a bitter taste in their mouth. The UFC traded Demetrious Johnson, who was one of the best fighters to ever grace the organization, for an aging Askren. ‘Funky’ came into the UFC after he had hip surgery and was more or less a shell of his former self. He ended his UFC career with a 1-2 record and his one win came with a bit of controversy as well. He submitted Robbie Lawler with a bulldog choke, however Lawler swore he never went out and even popped back to his feet as soon as the referee called the fight.

Askren then set his sights on Masvidal, but Masvidal knocked him out with a record setting flying knee in three seconds. Masvidal was practicing the strike throughout his camp, as he knew Askren would go for a takedown and put his head down if he blitzed towards him. Masvidal was right and the knee connected perfectly.

The knockout over Askren made Masvidal a household name and one of the bigger stars in the game, as he had put together a few impressive knockout wins in a row.

Even after being brutally knocked out, Ben Askren never misses a chance to call out his old rival

“Journeyman bum Masvidal became Jorge Masvidal became one of the biggest stars in the game. You’re welcome Jorge.” Askren said.

Helwani then asked if he believes Masvidal appreciates him.

“If he doesn’t he’s an ungrateful son of a b*tch, how about that? He needs to send me a Christmas card for the next twenty years. If he doesn’t he’s ungrateful.He probably doesn’t want to give me credit for anything, so suck it Jorge.”