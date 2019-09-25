Bellator, LFA Veteran Katy Collins Dead At 32

Spread the word!













Bellator and Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) veteran Katy Collins passed away Wednesday following a brain aneurysm. She was 32.

The news was shared by her coach JT Tilley on Facebook:

“The fight is over. You never stopped fighting and we never gave up on you. Just wasn’t in the cards,” Tilley wrote. “I’ve always been so proud of you Kate. We did it. I was honored to be able to live your dream with you. I wouldn’t trade it for anything. I will miss you more than the world will ever know.”

According to her GoFundMe page, Collins suffered a brain aneurysm on September 20. A recent update from the organizer has now called for the public to help the family with the funeral and medical costs:

“Katy Collins fought as hard as she could. On September 25th, Katy peacefully left this Earth. She leaves behind so many loved ones, family and friends who care so much for her. Katy leaves behind two young sons, who will struggle to understand this, like many of us. Katy was young and strong and full of life and love. Her family will need all the help they can with funeral and medical costs. Any help at all is so appreciated. I know that Katy would have been happier than EVER knowing how much her friends have helped her.“

Collins amassed a 7-5 record in mixed martial arts. She notably had a 2-1 run for Bellator and last competed under LFA back in June 2018.

May she rest in peace.