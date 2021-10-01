LowKick MMA will be bringing you Bellator 267 results throughout the night (Fri. 1st. October 2021) from the SSE Arena in London, England.

Taking main event status at Bellator 267; a welterweight rematch fight between former champion, Douglas Lima, and the ever-entertaining Michael ‘Venum’ Page.

‘MVP’ is known for his flashy striking and has an elite kickboxing pedigree. Lima was Bellator’s standout welterweight king until recently when he was defeated by Amsarov. Lima will now seek to climb back up to the top. However, standing in his way is the dangerous striker from England. Lima was victorious the first time, but MVP has vowed to take revenge.

The event is co-headlined by Northern Irish standout Lean McCourt, who takes on Jessica Borga in an electric women’s flyweight matchup. A win for McCourt may well send her right into the Bellator women’s flyweight title picture.

A host of prospects from the UK make up the rest of the card, with former Cage Warriors title challenger Jack Grant making his promotional debut, whilst Luke ‘The Gent’ Kitchen seeks to improve his perfect record to 5-0 against the ever game Yannick Bahati.

Bellator 267 Results

Main Card – (Showtime/BBC Iplayer) 4pm ET

Preliminary card – (Showtime/BBC Iplayer – 1pm ET).

Lightweight: Davy ‘Le Normand’ Gallon def. Kane ‘The Danger’ Mousah via Unanimous Decision.

Women’s Flyweight: Elina ‘Gunner’ Kallionidou def. Petra Castakova via 1st round Submission (Heel Hook).

Welterweight: Jack Grant def. Nathan ‘Mr. Bag and Tag’ Jones via 1st round TKO (Ground & Pound).

Featherweight: Fbacaray Diatta def. Nathan ‘Black’ Rose via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Women’s strawweight: Chiara ‘Beasty Barbie’ Penco def. Katharina ‘Tigress’ Dalisda via 1st round submission (Armbar).

Bantamweight: Khursed ‘Killer’ Kakhorov def. Jair ‘JJ’ Junior via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).