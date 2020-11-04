Bellator 251 takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut this Thursday. In the main event, Melvin Manhoef will square off against long-time UFC fighter turned Bellator debutant, Corey Anderson, at light-heavyweight. All 20 fighters competing at Bellator 251 made their respective weights earlier today – check out the official weigh-in results below…

MAIN CARD

Melvin Manhoef (204.2) vs. Corey Anderson (205)

Tyrell Fortune (256.7) vs. Said Sowma (243)

Vinicius De Jesus (185.5) vs. Austin Vanderford (184.8)

Derek Anderson (170) vs. Killys Mota (169.4)

PRELIMS

Georgi Karakhanyan (155.8) vs. Bryce Logan (155.2)



Julius Anglickas (205.8) vs. Alex Polizzi (203.6)



Janay Harding (145.7) vs. Jessy Miele (145.7)



Ali Zebian (155.7) vs. Piankhi Zimmerman (155)



Jaylon Bates (134.8) vs. Joe Supino (136)



Sumiko Inaba (125) vs. Jessica Ruiz (123.5)

