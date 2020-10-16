Cris Cyborg defended her Bellator Featherweight title at Bellator 249 by submitting Arlene Blencowe.

Total. Domination.



The featherweight title has been defended and @criscyborg gets her first win by submission. pic.twitter.com/qaA6PsJEe2 — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) October 16, 2020

The finish came in round two. After Cyborg utilized her grappling to dominate the first round she engaged with Blencowe on the feet before taking her down and submitting her. This makes Cyborg the first person to finish Blencowe in MMA or Boxing in the last five years. It also comes as Cyborg’s first submission victory in MMA.

This comes as Cyborg’s first title defense since gaining the Featherweight title against Julia Budd in her Bellator debut.