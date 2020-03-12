Bellator 241 To Be Closed To The Public

Spread the word!













Bellator will be following the lead of sports leagues around the world.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many sports leagues are either suspending their seasons or having events take place behind closed doors.

Bellator 241 — taking place Friday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut — will now be closed to the public following an announcement from president Scott Coker:

“The health and safety of our athletes, fans and staff are our number one priority and we will continue to monitor all information surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak,” Coker tweeted on Thursday.

“Out of an abundance of caution for all parties, #Bellator241 on Friday, March 13 at Mohegan Sun Arena will be closed to the public. Refunds for ticketholders will be available at their original point of purchase.”

Unlike KSW, Bellator, ONE Championship and the UFC are deciding not to cancel shows but have them take place behind closed doors. It may be a matter of time until MMA events have to be canceled completely given the rapid increase in confirmed cases.

Bellator 241 will be headlined by a featherweight grand prix quarterfinal between current champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire and Pedro Carvalho.

What do you make of Bellator’s decision? Do you think it’s the right move or should it be canceled completely?