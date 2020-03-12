KSW 53 Canceled Due To Coronavirus

Spread the word!













The coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in the MMA world. In an email sent out to media. Polish MMA promotion KSW, has officially announced that it would be canceling its upcoming show, KSW 53.

The full statement reads as follows:

“The safety of all participants of the galas organized by us are always our priority. That is why we are very sad to inform you that we are forced to cancel KSW 53 planned for March 21, 2020, in Lodz, Poland.



Despite our best efforts to organize the event, we had to make this difficult decision. Due to restrictions introduced throughout the country, aimed at minimizing the extent of the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, KSW 53 will not take place either in the previously indicated location or in the television studio.

“Our decision is motivated by care for ensuring safety and preventing health-threatening situations for both fighters who reach events from all around the world, as well as employees and associates organizing the event.

“We will keep you updated on the next activities of the KSW Federation.

Thank you for your understanding.”

KSW 53 was set to take place on Sat. March 21. The cancelation comes as no great surprise, and MMA fans will be bracing themselves for more possible notifications from other promotions in the coming few days.