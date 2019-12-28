Bellator 237 Weigh-In Results: Headliner Is Official

Spread the word!













The Bellator 237 weigh-in results are in ahead of tomorrow’s (Sat. December 28, 2019) DAZN & Paramount Network event in Japan. All the action goes down from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

In the main event of the night, Fedor Emelianenko and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson meet at heavyweight. Also, at a 160-pound catchweight, Michael Chandler and Sidney Outlaw will go head-to-head. Michael “Venom” Page will return to action for his fifth fight of the year at a 173-pound catchweight against Shinsho Anzai. At welterweight, former UFC star Lorenzo Larkin returns to face off against Keita Nakamura.

The fighters have stepped onto the scale, with some missing their marks, however, the main event at heavyweight between Emelianenko and Jackson is official. Check out the Bellator 237 weigh-in results below.

Bellator 237 weigh-in results

Main Card (Paramount Network & DAZN, 10 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight: Fedor Emelianenko (240.5) vs. Quinton Jackson (265)

Fedor Emelianenko (240.5) vs. Quinton Jackson (265) Catchweight (160 pounds): Michael Chandler (160.7) vs. Sidney Outlaw (160.9)

Michael Chandler (160.7) vs. Sidney Outlaw (160.9) Catchweight (173 pounds): Shinsho Anzai (172.9) vs. Michael Page (172)

Shinsho Anzai (172.9) vs. Michael Page (172) Welterweight: Lorenz Larkin (173.5)* vs. Keita Nakamura (170.2)

Lorenz Larkin (173.5)* vs. Keita Nakamura (170.2) Women’s flyweight: Ilara Joanne (125.9) vs. Kana Watanabe (124.8)

Ilara Joanne (125.9) vs. Kana Watanabe (124.8) Lightweight: Daron Cruickshank (155.1) vs. Goiti Yamauchi (157.8)*

*- fighter missed weight

Who are you picking between Emelianenko and Jackson at Bellator 237?